CSK vs PBKS, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 11

It is the clash of the 'kings' as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Defending champions CSK are still searching for their first win in this year's edition. They went down to both the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets.

PBKS began by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets before losing to KKR by a six-wicket margin.

Chennai were impressive with the bat in the last game. Robin Uthappa scored a quickfire half-century, while Shivam Dube contributed 49. However, the weaknesses in their bowling were exposed as Lucknow chased down 211.

Punjab's batting let them down in their last match. After chasing 206 against RCB, they were all out for 137 against KKR after being sent into bat.

Today's IPL toss result

Chennai have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. They have lost both their IPL 2022 matches so far, but skipper Ravindra Jadeja asserted:

"We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team. We back each and every player."

Chennai have made one change to their playing XI, with Chris Jordan coming into the side in place of Tushar Deshpande.

Punjab have made a couple of changes to their team - Vaibhav Arora comes in for Harpreet Brar while Jitesh Sharma replaces Raj Bawa.

CSK vs PBKS - Today's Match Playing 11s

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

CSK vs PBKS - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Yeshwant Barde

TV Umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

