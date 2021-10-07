CSK vs PBKS Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

With the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday, the top two spots in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) are all but ascertained. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will attempt to put their position beyond doubt and perhaps even move to the top of the table when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 53 on Thursday, October 7.

Despite being one of the best teams in the competition, CSK have lost each of their last two games. The Rajasthan Royals thrashed them by seven wickets before the Delhi Capitals edged over the line in a thriller. But the Men in Yellow have rested and rotated well in the last two games, and will look to bring their 'A' game ahead of the playoffs.

While PBKS are not officially eliminated from IPL 2021, only a mathematical miracle can save them from yet another league stage exit. The perennial underachievers in the IPL have gone L, W, L, W and L in the UAE leg of the tournament and are placed sixth with five wins from 13 games and a negative run rate. They will want to give some of their fringe players a chance to impress.

The first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2021 saw CSK cruise to a six-wicket win with 26 balls to spare. PBKS managed only 106/8 in a shambolic batting display that was salvaged slightly by Shahrukh Khan's 47, with Deepak Chahar taking four wickets in the powerplay.

IPL 2021: CSK seek momentum ahead of crucial playoffs

CSK captain MS Dhoni was woefully out of touch in the previous game

A CSK executive recently claimed that MS Dhoni isn't planning to retire anytime soon, and the man himself hinted at the same by saying fans of the team will get to see him in action at Chepauk in the future.

While Dhoni's batting form is under question, he remains arguably CSK's most important player. His exceptional management of an average bowling attack, combined with a series of tactical changes in the batting order, have helped the three-time champions punch above their weight.

Suresh Raina missed the previous game with a knee issue, and Robin Uthappa didn't set IPL 2021 on fire in his first outing of the season. Will Dhoni retain his faith in Raina or will Uthappa be given another chance to impress? Irrespective of what happens, the opening combination will be far more important than the composition of the middle order.

Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi might have to work their magic early in the powerplay, with Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in stellar run-scoring form. KL Rahul will have a powerplay threat of his own to counter. Deepak Chahar sliced through the PBKS batting order earlier in the season and is due a good haul.

CSK rarely lose two in a row, and losing three on the trot is almost unheard of for them. The Men in Yellow can be backed to make a few small adjustments to their batting order and come up with a momentum-inducing win ahead of what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to IPL 2021.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 53 of IPL 2021

