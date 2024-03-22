CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 22, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

CSK secured their fifth title after defeating the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final by five wickets. MS Dhoni led the side with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja, who played pivotal roles.

This season, CSK is powered by two exceptional all-rounders from New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. Both are keen on leaving their mark in the tournament.

On the other hand, Bengaluru had a balanced campaign in 2023, finishing sixth with seven wins and as many losses. However, under Faf du Plessis’ captaincy, they will be determined to clinch a title for their franchise, as the women's team did in the WPL 2024 recently.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top three differential picks for the upcoming CSK vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Rajat Patidar in action (Credits: X / IPL)

Rajat Patidar had a dismal performance in the recent Test series against England. However, he was outstanding in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) 2023, producing 174 runs in five matches, including two fifties in the last two games.

Patidar is expected to bat one down for RCB and help them get off to a fine start.

#2 Shardul Thakur (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Shardul Thakur in action (Credits: X / ChennaiIPL)

Shardul Thakur can bowl in the death overs and chip in with crucial wickets for CSK. He has been in fine form, scoring a century and half-century as well as securing five wickets in the last two games for Mumbai, who won their 42nd title in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24.

Shardul also has a decent record against RCB, claiming 12 wickets in nine matches. He has also bagged four wickets in three games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#1 Shivam Dube (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Shivam Dube during a post-match interview (credits: iplt20.com)

Shivam Dube has also been a fine batting all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings. He can make an impact in the middle order with his batting prowess and also bowl effectively.

Shivam was looking in good shape in the most recent series against Afghanistan where he made a strong comeback in the T20Is, scoring two unbeaten half-centuries.

The 30-year-old all-rounder loves to bat against RCB. His last three innings include knocks of 52, 95*, and 46, making him a top differential pick for the upcoming CSK vs RCB Dream11 match.