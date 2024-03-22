CSK vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 22, 2024

On Friday, March 22, get ready for an action-packed match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season-opener of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The MS Dhoni-led side finished second in the IPL 2023 points table with eight wins and five losses. They defeated the Gujarat Titans to advance to the playoffs but Gujarat bounced back in the Qualifier 2 to face them in the finals.

Chennai won their fifth title by five wickets as Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the last two balls while chasing a revised 171-run target.

Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of CSK and handed over the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the season.

On the other hand, RCB had a mixed campaign last year. They were on the verge of qualifying in the last league-stage match but the Titans handed them a six-wicket loss. Virat Kohli had scored his seventh IPL century which went in vain.

Faf du Plessis will continue to lead the Bengaluru-based side with the likes of Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the CSK vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Virat Kohli scored a 101* in his last IPL match (Credits: iplt20.com)

Virat Kohli was rested in the T20Is following his outstanding 639-run stint in IPL 2023. However, he marked his T20I comeback this year in January with an aggressive cameo against Afghanistan. The chase master has been the top-scorer of the league with 7000+ runs and seven centuries, including two in the previous season. He has also scored two half-centuries in the last five games against CSK.

#2 Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 8.5 credits

Faf du Plessis of RCB (Credits: iplt20.com)

Faf du Plessis has been in fantastic form lately. He scored 165 runs in the last five T20 matches, including three half-centuries. Du Plessis also has a fine record at Chidambaram Stadium, smashing 553 runs in 19 games at an average of 36. His performance against his former team, CSK, mirrors this average in three matches.

Hence, the RCB captain will be a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your CSK vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (RCB) - 9.0 credits

Glenn Maxwell of RCB (Credits: cricket.com.au)

Maxwell is one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain in your CSK vs RCB Dream11 team. The versatile batting all-rounder has been an integral part of RCB’s middle order and spin bowling attack. Last year, he scored 400 runs in 14 matches and also chipped in with three wickets in seven innings.

Additionally, Glenn Maxwell also has a decent record against CSK in the last five matches, scoring 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and taking four wickets with the ball.

Poll : Who will score most runs in today's CSK vs RCB Dream11 Contest? Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis 0 votes View Discussion