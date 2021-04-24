CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 19 of IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the undefeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final IPL 2021 match at Wankhede Stadium.

The Super Kings and the Royal Challengers have been two of the most dominant teams in IPL 2021 and hold the top two positions in the standings. RCB have won all four of their games so far, while CSK have three wins in four matches.

The Chennai-based franchise won their last battle against the Royal Challengers by eight wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad shone for CSK with an unbeaten half-century. The Chennai fans will expect a similar performance from Gaikwad in the upcoming fixture.

With RCB and CSK set to cross swords in IPL 2021 on a Super Sunday, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 17-9. Both franchises registered one win against each other in IPL 2020.

RCB beat CSK by 37 runs in Dubai before MS Dhoni's team avenged that defeat at the same venue. It will be interesting to see if RCB can record their tenth win against CSK in IPL 2021 on Sunday afternoon.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Virat Kohli has scored 901 runs versus the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL - the most by any RCB batsman. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 12 wickets against CSK in his career.

MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter for his team in matches versus RCB. The CSK skipper has amassed 735 runs. Among current CSK players, Dwayne Bravo (13 wickets) has taken the most wickets against RCB.