CSK vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. While RCB have modified the name of their franchise, CSK will be going into the season with a new leader in Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chennai clinched their record-equalling fifth IPL title when they beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets [DLS method] in the 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a last-ball thriller. As for Bengaluru, they failed to make the playoffs last year, finishing sixth in the points table, with seven wins and as many defeats.

CSK purchased six players at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai, prominent among them being Daryl Mitchell (₹14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (₹8.4 crore), Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore). As for Bengaluru, they also bought six players. RCB went for Alzarri Joseph (₹11.50 crore), Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), and Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore).

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

CSK and RCB have clashed 31 times in the IPL, with Chennai having a significant 20-10 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides did not produce a result.

The teams met only once in the 2023 season, with CSK getting the better of RCB by eight runs in a high-scoring game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 20

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

CSK vs RCB head-to-head record in Chennai

The opening match of IPL 2024 between Chennai and Bengaluru will be played in Chepauk, Chennai. CSK have a brilliant record against RCB at their home venue. The two sides have met eight times in Chennai, with CSK winning seven of those games.

Chennai beat Bengaluru by seven wickets during their previous clash at the venue in March 2019.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 7

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches

If we look at the last five matches played between CSK and RCB in the IPL, Chennai have been dominant, winning four of those matches. When the teams clashed in the 2023 edition in Bengaluru, CSK registered victory by eight runs. Batting first Chennai posted 226/6, while Bengaluru replied with 218/8.

RCB registered a rare win over CSK in IPL 2022. Batting first in Pune, they put up 173/8 and then held CSK to 160/8. Here's a short summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru matches:

CSK (226/6) beat RCB (218/8) by 8 runs, April 17, 2023

RCB (173/8) beat CSK (160/8) by 13 runs, May 4, 2022

CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs, April 12, 2022

CSK (157/4) beat RCB (156/6) by 6 wickets, Sep 24, 2021

CSK (191/4) beat RCB (122/9) by 69 runs, April 25, 2021