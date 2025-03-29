CSK vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 8

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28, in IPL 2025 Match 8. RCB breached the Chepauk fortress after a decade, claiming their first win at the venue since the inaugural edition.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, Bengaluru registered 196/7 in 20 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front with an impactful half-century, scoring 51 runs off 32 deliveries. Phil Salt contributed 32 runs in 16 balls at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) and Tim David (22* off 8) also chipped in with quick-fire knocks.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad shone with the ball for CSK, claiming four crucial wickets, finishing with figures of 4-0-36-3. The home team found themselves in a precarious position, losing three wickets within the powerplay in the run chase.

Ad

Trending

Opener Rachin Ravindra played a decent 41-run knock in 31 balls, but the remaining batters failed to make a significant impact. CSK ultimately managed 146/8 in 20 overs. They suffered a 50-run defeat, their biggest against RCB.

Patidar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning batting exploits. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 MS Dhoni entertains fans with lightning stumping and two sixes

MS Dhoni has been at his vintage best with the gloves this season. He dazzled the viewers with a 0.12-second stumping to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ad

He came up with another incredible stumping, removing the dangerous Phil Salt. The swashbuckling batter was beaten by a googly from Noor Ahmad. His back foot was in the air briefly, and Dhoni inflicted a stumping in just 0.16 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dhoni entertained the viewers with the bat as well. While he came to bat at No. 9, he delighted the spectators by hitting two sixes off Krunal Pandya's bowling in the final over. The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 30 runs off 16 balls.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Virat Kohli jumps on Josh Hazlewood's back while celebrating Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket

Josh Hazlewood provided RCB with a brilliant start. He struck first in the second over, dismissing opening batter Rahul Tripathi. He claimed another wicket in the same over, sending back CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for a four-ball duck.

It was a short-pitched delivery and Gaikwad attempted the pull shot. However, he couldn't get the connection right and was ultimately caught at deep backward square leg.

Ad

Virat Kohli was visibly overjoyed with the crucial breakthrough and jumped on the back of Hazlewood while celebrating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Australian pacer bowled a tidy spell in the game, recording figures of 4-0-21-3.

#3 Tim David hits hat-trick of sixes to Sam Curran in final over of RCB's innings

Tim David played an explosive cameo, helping RCB finish their innings with a flurry. He completed a hat-trick of sixes against left-arm pacer Sam Curran in the 20th over.

Ad

On the third ball of the final over, David cleared the square leg fence with a flick. Curran followed it up with a slower delivery. However, the batter picked it and dispatched it for a maximum down the ground.

The seamer changed his length and bowled it a bit short, but it didn't change the result as David struck another six, clearing the long-on this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback