CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co. suffer painful defeat

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their first defeat of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, March 28. They went down by 50 runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Despite winning the toss, the Super Kings could never get going. The bowlers allowed RCB to reach nearly 200 on a track that was gripping a touch, and early wickets in the second-innings powerplay meant that the hosts were always playing catch-up. Never really in the game, CSK fell well short in the end.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against RCB.

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Batting shortcomings catch up to Men in Yellow early

Rachin Ravindra: 7/10

Ravindra didn't motor along at the pace CSK wanted him to, although he didn't have much of a choice with wickets falling at the other end. The left-hander has made a good start to IPL 2025 even if his scoring rate hasn't been up there.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 1/10

Gaikwad bagged another duck in a chase against RCB as he tried to take on Josh Hazlewood and perished due to the extra bounce. His captaincy was nothing short of woeful, with his bowling changes playing a big role in CSK's defeat.

Shivam Dube [IP]: 4/10

Coming in as the impact player, Dube struck a maximum but was stifled by the RCB pacers. The tall southpaw hasn't appeared to be in the best of nick during IPL 2025 so far.

Deepak Hooda: 0/10

Hooda has looked like a fish out of water and barely found any part of his bat in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the right-hander in all sorts of trouble before forcing him to nick off. He also shelled a sitter in the deep when Player of the Match Rajat Patidar was on 17.

Sam Curran: 3/10

Curran's two overs in the powerplay were an excellent display of defensive bowling, but he was taken apart for three sixes by Tim David at the death. The Englishman was completely out of sorts with the bat, struggling to even rotate strike before falling to off-spin for the second game running.

Ravindra Jadeja: 4/10

Jadeja's three overs were woeful as he was carted around the park by Devdutt Padikkal and then Patidar. While he was unlucky not to have the RCB skipper caught, he didn't even complete his quota of four overs against a team he was supposed to enjoy bowling to. The all-rounder tried to hit a few boundaries, but his batting isn't anywhere close to what it needs to be for the T20 format.

MS Dhoni: 7/10

Dhoni's glovework was once again special, but the former CSK skipper came in as low at No. 9. Not only was the match done by then, but even salvaging the net run rate was an uphill task. It's hard to see what value he adds to the team if he is unwilling to take more responsibility with the bat.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 5.5/10

Ashwin's two overs went for 22 runs, with Phil Salt taking a liking to his drag-downs in the powerplay. The off-spinner dismissed Padikkal and then strangely never saw the ball after that.

Matheesha Pathirana: 6.5/10

Pathirana wasn't anywhere close to his best, but he showed glimpses of his class with a stellar 19th over. The slingy fast bowler needs to find his peak form and rhythm if CSK are to go anywhere in the tournament.

Khaleel Ahmed: 7/10

Khaleel was perhaps a touch unlucky not to get any wickets in the powerplay. He bowled well throughout his spell, resorting to bouncers and cutters well to keep the RCB batters in check.

Noor Ahmad: 8/10

Noor overpitched a couple of times and was punished for that, but he was the pick of the CSK bowlers for the second successive game. The wrist-spinner was tough to read and picked up three wickets that brought Chennai into the game. He's turning to be a massive asset.

Rahul Tripathi: 1/10

Tripathi's woes against hard lengths continued as Hazlewood bounced him out with ease in the second over. CSK need to ask some serious questions about their ideal batting order.

