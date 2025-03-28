CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

A high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash is just a few hours away from us. Yes, we are talking about the all-important Match 8 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This Southern Derby will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, Friday.

Ad

Fascinatingly, RCB haven't won a single IPL match at the venue against CSK since their 2008 win. In a total of nine games between them at Chepauk, CSK have won the last eight consecutive fixtures.

Will history repeat itself or will a buoyant RCB unit end their hoodoo? Only time will tell. Until then, let us look at all the important stats and pitch report of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL record

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has already hosted one IPL 2025 game. It was also a high-octane one, with CSK hosting arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI). It proved to be a close game, with spinners casting a web on a helpful deck. CSK are a tough side to beat at this venue, having won 52 out of 76 matches here.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other important numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 86

Won by teams batting first: 49

Won by teams batting second: 37

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Average first innings score: 163.79.

Ad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium might not provide an absolute run-fest. Instead, spinners are likely to have their say in the match. The black soil often tends to keep low off the deck, and batting in the powerplay overs will be ever so crucial.

Teams batting second have won the last four of the five encounters at the venue. In the last CSK vs MI clash, Rachin Ravindra played a fighting knock to finish the game with a six. MI bowled 14 overs of spin in that game, while CSK used three tweakers to bowl 11 overs.

Ad

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai's last IPL match

MS Dhoni stumping Suryakumar Yadav in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match [Getty Images]

It was IPL's El Clasico - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - the last match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The hosts won the encounter with four wickets in hand.

Ad

Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first, and his bowlers completely backed the decision. Khaleel Ahmed started the proceedings by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton cheaply, while Noor Ahmad took charge of the middle overs. The Afghan tweaker took 4/18 and helped CSK restrict Mumbai to just 155/9.

In reply, CSK's top order did well. While Rachin Ravindra (65*) remained unbeaten at one end, skipper Gaikwad made merry. He hit a 22-ball 50, his fastest in the tournament, to derail MI. However, youngster Vignesh Puthur kept the visitors in the hunt. But Rachin's calmness got CSK over the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback