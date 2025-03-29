CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as Patidar & Co. break Chepauk hoodoo with emphatic win

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continued their excellent start to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. It was the three-time IPL finalists' first win at the venue since the inaugural edition of the league.

Asked to bat first, Rajat Patidar and Co. put up an impressive 196/7 on the board despite a three-fer from the in-form Noor Ahmad. Bengaluru were clinical in the chase as they reduced the hosts to 52/4 inside the ninth over and followed it up with a flurry of wickets in the second half of the chase.

On that note, here are RCB's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against CSK.

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Bengaluru secure thumping win to go top

Virat Kohli struggled to get going [Image: iplt20.com]

Phil Salt: 8/10

Salt gave RCB another flying start, hitting a series of boundaries early in the powerplay to set the tone for the innings. He plucked a couple of good catches as well.

Virat Kohli: 5/10

Kohli could never get going, and although he tried to play his shots, he chugged along at well under a run a ball for most of his innings. The former RCB skipper was eventually dismissed by Noor for a painstaking 31 that could've cost his team on another day.

Rajat Patidar: 8/10

Patidar rode his luck, being dropped thrice and seeing some edges fly past the keeper, but he notched up a valuable half-century that gave RCB some control over the middle overs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match and was good with his bowling changes in the second innings.

Liam Livingstone: 7.5/10

Livingstone was outfoxed by Noor, but he came up with an important bowling contribution. Sending down all four overs, the Englishman picked up two wickets and kept things fairly tight with his offies and leggies.

Tim David: 8/10

David smacked three sixes off the final over of the RCB innings to get them close to 200. He did his job to perfection.

Jitesh Sharma: 5.5/10

Jitesh played a couple of good shots but holed out in the deep soon after. He is known to struggle against hard lengths, and teams will certainly target him with that going forward.

Krunal Pandya: 3/10

Krunal was completely out of sorts against Matheesha Pathirana, whose changes of pace had him flashing at thin air. The left-arm spinner was introduced late in the piece in the chase, with his two overs going for 26 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 7.5/10

Bhuvneshwar, making his first appearance in IPL 2025, set the tone with a lovely spell of swing bowling in the powerplay. He moved the ball both ways and picked up a wicket to help RCB take the upper hand in the chase.

Josh Hazlewood: 9/10

Hazlewood was his incredible best once again, getting the ball to seam around and leap off a length. He finished with three wickets, two of which essentially killed the game in the second over of the chase.

Suyash Sharma [IP]: 6.5/10

Suyash didn't get his lengths right at all times, as has been the case with him in the IPL. He had his moments, though, and finished his four-over spell with an acceptable economy rate of eight.

Yash Dayal: 8/10

Dayal's two-wicket over, which saw him castle Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube, well and truly buried CSK. The left-arm seamer used his change-ups well.

Devdutt Padikkal: 7.5/10

Padikkal took a liking to Ravindra Jadeja, smashing him for a few boundaries immediately after the powerplay. The left-hander tried to be positive and played a useful cameo.

