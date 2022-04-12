CSK vs RCB IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Chennai vs Bangalore IPL 2022 match?

"For what has been a decade with one team, you create a lot of special memories and I think it’s really important for me to say thank you. I enjoyed my time a lot; I’ll miss everyone there," said Faf du Plessis, as the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) attempt to re-sign the opener went in vain at the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

After snatching from CSK a man who scored 2,721 runs over 92 innings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also look to snatch two points from a side that desperately needs it. Without a win in four games, the Men in Yellow are on the brink of elimination, and only a comprehensive performance against an outfit they've dominated in the past can revive their season. CSK and RCB will lock horns in Match 22 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 12.

Du Plessis' absence has clearly been felt on the field. His replacement, Devon Conway, was sacrificed after just one unconvincing outing in uncharacteristic fashion by CSK. The South African's former partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has managed a paltry 18 runs over four innings. CSK's problems don't end there, with various middle-order issues accompanying a host of bowling concerns that have plagued them during Deepak Chahar's injury-enforced absence.

Meanwhile, RCB are riding a good wave of form to be perched in fourth place in the IPL 2022 points table with three wins from four matches. Those three wins have been accomplished - largely, at least - without the services of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood, the latter of whom is now available for selection. Whether the Aussie quick will replace David Willey, though, is something that remains to be seen.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: CSK vs RCB

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik have been instrumental to RCB's early success this year

Gaikwad desperately needs to find form for CSK. With Ambati Rayudu constantly digging a hole for the side with his uninspiring middle-order displays in IPL 2022 and MS Dhoni tapering off after a bright start, the four-time champions need a boost in the powerplay. Mohammed Siraj has made an indifferent start to the season, so targeting him might be the way forward for CSK.

If Siraj has been off-color, CSK's new-ball bowlers have been nothing short of woeful. Powerplay control while bowling has been almost non-existent for Ravindra Jadeja and Co., with the spinners offering no wicket-taking threat as well. Against a solid batting side like RCB, CSK's planning and execution will need to be spot-on.

RCB's key batters are getting closer to clicking in unison. Anuj Rawat struck a calculated half-century in the previous game, while Du Plessis and Virat Kohli are shrewd run-accumulators. Dinesh Karthik's finishing has been impeccable in IPL 2022 with four not-outs and Maxwell's inclusion has beefed up the middle order.

RCB being without the canny Harshal Patel will play into CSK's hands. But while the Men in Yellow are capable of finding their bearings and beating a side they've held the wood over, Bangalore are the form team.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 22 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

