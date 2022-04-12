CSK vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 22

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be hoping to end their losing streak in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Chennai have played four matches so far, but have failed to register a single win. On the other hand, Bangalore go in having completed a hat-trick of victories, and will undoubtedly have the upper hand.

In their previous match, Chennai were hammered by eight wickets by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, CSK managed an under-par 154 for 7. In response, SRH romped home in 17.4 overs. The form of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the biggest concerns for the defending champions heading into the clash against RCB.

Bangalore came up with a clinical effort against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous IPL 2022 clash. The bowlers combined well to restrict MI to 151 for 6. Young Anuj Rawat then hit a fine fifty to guide the chase. Virat Kohli also helped himself to a fluent 48.

Today's IPL toss result

Bangalore have won the toss and on rather expected lines have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Faf du Plessis said:

“Going with the trend of the tournament, win the toss and bowl.”

RCB have made two changes to their team. Josh Hazlewood comes in, while Suyash Prabhudesai is also part of the playing XI. David Willey misses out, while Harshal Patel has left the bio-bubble following the death of his sister. CSK are going in with an unchanged squad.

CSK vs RCB - Today's Match Playing 11s

CSK playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, , Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Simarjeet SinghBhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam

CSK vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

