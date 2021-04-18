CSK vs RR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 12 of IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in their third game of IPL 2021.

The Super Kings crushed the Punjab Kings by six wickets in their previous match. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals recorded a three-wicket win against the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium.

The Royals and the Super Kings contested the first-ever IPL Final in 2008. Over the years, both franchises have been a part of several memorable IPL clashes. With the two teams set to battle for the first time in IPL 2021 on Monday, here's a look at their head to head stats in IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head to head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan Royals by 14-10. The two teams battled twice last year, with the Jaipur-based franchise emerging victorious on both occasions.

The Royals first beat the Super Kings by 16 runs in a high-scoring encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Later in the competition, they recorded a 7-wicket victory against the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

It will be interesting to see if the Royals can complete a hat-trick of wins against CSK by beating them in IPL 2021.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Suresh Raina scored 638 runs while donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey against the Rajasthan Royals. Among current RR batsmen, Jos Buttler (216 runs) has been the most successful versus CSK.

Dwayne Bravo has taken 15 wickets in IPL matches between Chennai and Rajasthan. Rahul Tewatia picked up four wickets in two fixtures versus the Super Kings in IPL 2020.