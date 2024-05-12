CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 61 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded a six-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final home game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place on Sunday, May 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's luck with the coin was shortlived as he proceeded to toss yet again. RR captain Sanju Samson opted to bat first with Dhruv Jurel returning to the playing XI.

RR high-flying opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler struggled to get going on the slow surface. The visitors could only post 42 runs in the powerplay phase of the innings. CSK piled on more pressure in the middle overs, with the spinners commanding the proceedings and Simarjeet Singh also being among the wickets.

Riyan Parag played a lone hand, scoring an unbeaten 47 off 35 deliveries while a cameo from Dhruv Jurel helped them get to 141-5 at the end of the innings.

In reply, CSK capitalized against the new ball and the fielding restrictions. Rachin Ravindra scored a quickfire 28 to cement the solid start, and Daryl Mitchell took on the baton while Gaikwad held the other end.

RR spinners brought their side back into the game as Chahal and Ashwin shared three wickets between them to dent CSK's run-chase attempt. Despite wickets falling, Gaikwad remained rock solid at one end and ensured that he was unbeaten till the end. Impact sub-Sameer Rizvi scored some crucial boundaries towards the end to seal the contest with 10 balls to spare.

On that note, here are three moments that generated buzz among the fans in the CSK vs RR IPL 2024 clash.

#1 Tushar Deshpande's sharp catch to dismiss Jos Buttler

CSK's overall fielding performance was largely a forgettable one. Riyan Parag was dropped on two occasions by Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi off relatively simple chances.

However, there was a piece of brilliance initially, which also turned out to be a key moment in the game. Jos Buttler was struggling on the slow surface and was looking to switch gears.

After the conclusion of the powerplay, the opening batter tried to take on Simarjeet Singh. He attempted a scoop shot, but mistimed it altogether, finding Tushar Deshpande at deep fine leg.

Expand Tweet

It was far from a straightforward catch for the pacer. He had to run to his right, reach to the ball in time and crouch low, and complete the dive to complete the grab.

It marked Simarjeet Singh's second wicket in the spell, and he also ended up dismissing Sanju Samson to finish with figures of 3-26 off his four overs.

#2 Shivam Dube's spirited battle against Ravichandran Ashwin

The game was hanging in the balance after RR fought back with wickets. Shivam Dube was sent out to steer the momentum and was up against the spinners. The left-handed batter's match-up against Ravichandran Ashwin was highly anticipated and it came to life in the 14th over.

Expand Tweet

Dube smashed a 94-meter six straight down the ground to start things off, and scored two more fours in succession to relieve some pressure. Ashwin had the last laugh as Dube tried to finish the over with a six as well, but holed out to Riyan Parag at long on.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja obstructing the field

CSK were coasting towards the target after Shivam Dube took down Ravichandran Ashwin despite perishing at the end of the 14th over. The game was set up for the settled Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja to finish things off.

However, there was another twist in the tale, and this one was largely self-inflicted. In the fifth ball of the 16th over bowled by Avesh Khan, left-handed batter Ravindra Jadeja guided the ball to third man. Gaikwad was satisfied with the single, and straightaway gestured to Jadeja that he did not want the second run.

Expand Tweet

The all-rounder, however, covered more than half of the pitch before turning around. The third man fielder handed the ball to Samson, who was ready with one glove off and attempted a direct hit, but could only hit Jadeja's body, still far from the crease.

Samson issued an appeal straightaway, claiming that Jadeja was obstructing the direct hit on purpose. Third umpire Anil Chaudhary assessed the replays, and established early that Jadeja was aware of where the ball was when Samson released the throw.

Jadeja was far from happy when the out decision flashed on the big screen and had a few words for the umpires and the RR players before making his way to the pavilion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback