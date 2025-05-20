CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Rajasthan Royals bid farewell to IPL 2025 by defeating the Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Three wicket hauls from Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak helped the Royals win their final league game by six wickets.

Ad

RR skipper Sanju Samson invited the home team, CSK, to bat first after winning the toss. The Royals did a decent job to restrict Chennai to 187/8 despite a 25-ball 42 from Dewald Brevis.

Chasing 188, the Rajasthan Royals sealed the deal in 17.1 overs, thanks to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 33-ball 57. Here's a look at the award winners, top stats, player of the match, and scorecard of the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RR.

List of all award winners in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Dhruv Jurel won the Super Striker of the Match award. The wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten on 31 runs off just 12 deliveries, whacking two fours and three sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 258.33, which helped him win the award.

Ad

Trending

RR all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga received a sapling for bowling the most dot deliveries, while Vaibhav Suryavanshi won awards as well. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Dhruv Jurel (Strike rate of 258.33)

Super Sixes of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Most Fours in the Match: Ayush Mhatre (8 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Wanindu Hasaranga

Player of the Match: Akash Madhwal (3/29).

Ad

CSK vs RR scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ayush Mhatre was the top scorer for the Chennai Super Kings. The youngster smashed a magnificent 20-ball 43 to give an explosive start to CSK. He smacked eight fours and a six. Dewald Brevis' 42-run knock ensured that the Super Kings finished with a total of more than 185.

Uncapped pacers Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak bagged three wickets each for the visitors. Tushar Deshpande and Wanindu Hasaranga accounted for one wicket each.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a fantastic start to the Rajasthan Royals once again. Jaiswal scored 36, while Suryavanshi aggregated 57. This time, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer completed the run-chase successfully, remaining not out on 31 and 12, respectively.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for the CSK team. He finished with figures of 2/41, dismissing Sanju Samson and Suryavanshi.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

MS Dhoni completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket when he smacked a maximum off Riyan Parag's bowling in the IPL 2025 match between CSK and RR. Here are some other top stats emerging from the contest:

Rajasthan Royals have become the 3rd team to complete 15 wins against Chennai Super Kings in IPL. Mumbai Indians (21 wins) and Punjab Kings (16 wins) were the first two franchises to achieve this feat. This was the first time Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer's partnership ended in a winning cause for Rajasthan Royals while chasing a target in IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More