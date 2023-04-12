CSK vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to continue their stellar home record when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 17 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, April 12.

Both the Super Kings and the Royals have four points on the board, having won two of their three respective matches this year. The latter have a better net run rate and are placed second, while CSK are just inside the top half of the standings.

CSK have already shown that they'll be tough to reckon with at home, with a classic middle-overs spin choke edging out the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Men in Yellow have also notched up a win on the road already and will want to build on their momentum.

RR, on the other hand, have played an exciting brand of cricket. Although they fell short against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the inaugural IPL champions have been one of the sides to watch out for and can even be categorized as one of the early favorites to go all the way.

The recent head-to-head record has been rather one-sided. The Royals have won four of their last five matches against the Super Kings and will look to extend that advantage at the yellow fortress.

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR Match Prediction: Chepauk test beckons for Sanju Samson and Co.

Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will hold the key for RR

Certain key matchups will play big roles in the CSK vs RR encounter on Wednesday.

Jos Buttler is almost impossible to stop when in full flow, and the Super Kings don't really have anyone who has troubled the Englishman in the past. Theekshana might be their best bet at dislodging Buttler, but the opener has proven to be excellent at negotiating unfavorable matchups in the past.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, is often tentative against left-arm pacers in the powerplay. Trent Boult, who has already dished out some stellar opening bursts in IPL 2023, will be tasked with prising out the CSK youngster. The battle could very well determine the course of the contest since Gaikwad has made notable contributions in each of the team's three games thus far.

Will CSK stack their side with spinners? Apart from Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner have been in excellent form. Moeen Ali, who missed the previous game with illness, is also expected to make his way back into the playing XI.

The track at Chepauk in the previous game was surprisingly batting-friendly, although there was definitely some help on offer for the spinners. Left-right combinations will be key at the venue, with one side having a distinctly long boundary.

Overall, while RR are the stronger side on paper, it's hard to see them convincingly beating CSK at Chepauk, especially if Theekshana is picked. MS Dhoni and Co. are virtually unbeatable at home, and only a stellar individual performance or two could help the Royals upset the applecart.

While RR are definitely in with a chance, given their strength in both departments, CSK have a slight edge going into this IPL 2023 contest owing to their home advantage.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 17 of IPL 2023.

