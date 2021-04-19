CSK vs RR Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

Fresh from morale-boosting wins, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai. Both teams come into the game on the back of clinical bowling performances at the batting-friendly Wankhede.

A fantastic showing from Deepak Chahar meant CSK restricted Punjab Kings to the lowest total of IPL 2021, with the side scoring just 106/8 in their 20 overs. Despite some hiccups, CSK chased down the total with 26 balls to spare in a big boost to their Net Run Rate (NRR).

It was the perfect performance for CSK, indicating the ‘Dad’s Army’ has some fight left in them this season. But there are still glaring holes in their side, and a match against the Rajasthan Royals will give a true indicator of whether CSK can mount a serious playoff challenge this year.

RR come into the game after having beaten tournament favorites Delhi Capitals in a thrilling win. Jaydev Unadkat’s powerplay heroics dismantled the DC top order, from which they never really recovered despite Rishabh Pant’s fighting fifty.

Chasing 148, RR had an early scare of their own and were reeling at 36/4 at one stage. But the David Miller show got them back on track before Chris Morris redeemed himself with four sixes at the death to catapult RR to victory.

CSK dominate the head-to-head record between the two sides, with 14 wins to RR’s 9. However, it was RR who emerged victorious on both occasions in last year’s edition of the tournament.

IPL 2021: CSK vs. RR Match Prediction

Deepak Chahar returned to form with a stunning display of seam bowling in the last game and CSK will hope their pacer continues his purple patch. Chahar's breakthroughs at the top allow MS Dhoni to set in motion the famous middle-overs choke, helping CSK keep the target in check.

Lungi Ngidi has completed his quarantine and is available for selection. Stephen Fleming has discussed the need to have a quality foreign pacer when playing at the Wankhede. But whether the South African will replace Dwayne Bravo in the line-up remains to be seen.

The rest of the CSK playing eleven should see no changes. Ruturaj Gaikwad is under pressure after having failed in the first two matches. CSK would benefit from having Shardul Thakur get back amongst the wickets as well.

David Miller’s strong showing means RR have gone some way when it comes to filling the Ben Stokes-shaped hole in their side. After everything clicked against DC, RR are unlikely to tinker with their playing eleven.

With three left-arm seamers for RR, expect some fireworks from CSK when the team faces them in Mumbai. Since IPL 2019, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have struck at over 195 against left-arm pacers, and it could finally be the game where we see ‘Thala’ return to form.

Sanju Samson may be tempted to use Chris Morris at the top, looking at his record against the CSK top-order. The South African pacer has dismissed Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis thrice each in the IPL.

The RR skipper himself has a point to prove after his disappointing showing against CSK. Samson will be looking to better his average of 17 against CSK when he takes to the field on Monday.

CSK and RR were the bottom two placed teams last year. This game could set down an early marker on who has improved the most amongst the two. CSK showed glimpses of a revival in their last game and can pull off a win if they put together a comprehensive performance.

RR’s international stars are better when compared to CSK, but it is unclear whether they can fire on a consistent basis. Expect MS Dhoni to outfox the young Sanju Samson in Mumbai.

Prediction: CSK to win