CSK vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 21, in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host what will be a rematch of the 2018 final, where CSK defeated SRH.

This particular match-up has produced some exciting games in the recent past. A new chapter will be written in this rivalry on Thursday as Aiden Markram will lead the SunRisers against the Super Kings for the first time.

Before the match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head records of the two franchises from the southern part of India.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a 13-5 margin. The two teams only met once in the Champions League T20, where CSK emerged victorious.

The Super Kings have been quite dominant against the SunRisers in the IPL. Even in 2020 and 2022, the only seasons where CSK finished in the bottom half of the points table, they managed to defeat SRH once.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 18.

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 13.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5.

Matches with No Result - 0.

CSK vs SRH head-to-head record in Chennai

CSK have a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head record against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Quite surprisingly, only three of the 18 battles between the two teams have taken place in Chennai.

It will be exciting to see if the Super Kings can maintain their 100% win record against the SunRisers at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Matches Played - 3.

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 3.

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL matches

CSK have recorded four victories in their previous five encounters against SRH. Their only defeat came in the 2022 season, where an unbeaten 50-ball 75 from Abhishek Sharma guided Hyderabad to an eight-wicket victory.

Here's a look at the summary of the last five encounters between CSK and SRH in the IPL:

CSK (202/2) beat SRH (189/6) by 13 runs, May 1, 2022. SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 9, 2022. CSK (139/4) beat SRH (134/7) by 6 wickets, Sep 30, 2021. CSK (173/3) beat SRH (171/3) by 7 wickets, Apr 28, 2021. CSK (167/6) beat SRH (147/8) by 20 runs, Oct 13, 2020.

