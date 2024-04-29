CSK vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 45

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) inflicted a 78-run loss on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 45 of IPL 2024 on Sunday (April 28) at the Chepauk,

Batting first, CSK lost Ajinkya Rahane (9) early. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad (98) and Daryl Mitchell (52) steadied the ship before Shivam Dube (39*) helped Chennai reach 212-3.

In response, SRH openers Travis Head (13) and Abhishek Sharma (15) couldn't make it big. Aiden Markram (32) emerged as their top batter, but they were bundled out for 134. Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps for CSK.

Interestingly, this was SRH's biggest loss by runs in the cash-rich league, while MS Dhoni secured his 150th IPL win as a player. On that note, let's check out the best moments from CSK vs SRH game:

#1 Daryl Mitchell hits his first fifty in IPL

Since his IPL debut in 2022, Daryl Mitchell has been inconsistent in the cash-rich league. Although, Mitchell has got starts, he couldn't convert them into a big knock. However, against SRH, he registered his first IPL fifty.

Coming in at No. 3, the Kiwi batter took his time to assess the conditions well before securing the boundaries consistently. Mitchell reached his fifty off 29 balls by nudging the ball towards the square-leg area.

Jaydev Unadkat ended Mitchell's well-compiled innings of 52 off 32. Nevertheless, his 107-run stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad resulted in CSK posting a strong total.

#2 Tushar Deshpande registers his best IPL performance

In the first ball of the second over from Deshpande, Travis Head flicked the ball towards the deep square-leg region for a six. Two balls later, Abhishek Sharma slammed a maximum into the deep mid-wicket stands with an authority.

However, a widish slower ball on the fifth delivery caught Head off-guard as he holed out to Daryl Mitchell at deep point. On the next ball, Anmolpreet Singh's leading edge was caught by Moeen Ali at cover.

In his next over, Deshpande darted a short delivery outside the off-stump. Sharma made a good connection but only found Mitchell at deep point. The right-arm pacer dismissed Pat Cummins in the 18th over to finish with figures of 4-27 in four overs, his best in the IPL.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad climbs to second in IPL 2024 run charts

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his blistering form in IPL 2024. He led from the front to find gaps seemingly at will.

Gaikwad's delightful strokeplay helped the Super Kings cross the 50-run mark in the powerplay. The right-handed batter displayed his six-hitting prowess In the middle overs to put CSK in a dominant position.

Gaikwad, though, missed his well-deserved century in the last over by holing out for 98 off 54, with 10 fours and three maximums.

The right-hander has amassed 447 runs in nine games at an average of 63.86 and a strike rate of 149.50. He closely follows Virat Kohli (500), who has scored the most runs this season.

