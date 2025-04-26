CSK vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025 (25/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 43

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) locked horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 25, in match number 43 of IPL 2025. CSK slumped to their fourth straight loss at home, suffering a five-wicket defeat.

Mohammad Shami gave SRH a brilliant start after the side elected to bowl first. The veteran pacer dismissed CSK opener Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match.

Making his debut for CSK, Dewald Brevis scored 42 runs off 25 balls, while 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre contributed 30 runs from 19 deliveries. The remaining batters failed to make a significant impact and the home team were bundled out for 154 in 19.4 overs.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the SRH bowlers, picking up a fantastic four-wicket haul. He registered excellent figures of 4-0-28-4. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wonderful spell.

Hyderabad chased the target in 18.4 overs. Ishan Kishan and Kamindu Mendis were the top performers with the bat, scoring 44 (34 balls) and 32* (22 balls), respectively. Noor Ahmad bagged two wickets.

With three wins from nine games, Hyderabad are placed eighth in the points table. Chennai continue languishing at the bottom spot, with just two victories in nine outings.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 SRH owner Kavya Maran's animated reaction after Harshal Patel drops Ravindra Jadeja's catch

Ravindra Jadeja got a big reprieve during his knock, with Harshal Patel putting down a straightforward chance at long-off. On the final ball of the seventh over, Jadeja went for a lofted shot off spinner Zeeshan Ansari's bowling.

However, he failed to get the connection right. Luckily for him, he got a lifeline as Harshal dropped a sitter. SRH owner Kavya Maran was visibly frustrated with the missed chance.

Her animated reaction to the dropped catch went viral on social media. Here's a video of the incident:

#2 Kamindu Mendis takes an absolute screamer to dismiss Dewald Brevis

Harshal Patel provided SRH with a massive breakthrough in the 13th over, removing the well-set Dewald Brevis. The South African youngster played a flat shot and seemed to have got the middle of the bat.

Kamindu Mendis dazzled the viewers with his fielding brilliance. He grabbed a sensational catch at long-off to end Brevis' impactful knock. You can watch the clip of the spectacular catch below:

#3 Ravindra Jadeja smashes his bat on the ground after it fails gauge test

All batters' bat have to undergo a gauge test during the IPL 2025 matches. It is done to ensure that all the bats used are of legal dimensions and size.

The same test was done for Ravindra Jadeja's bat in the CSK vs SRH game. However, it failed the test. Interestingly, the southpaw smashed the bat on the ground a few times, possibly hoping that it would pass through the tool after that.

You can watch the video below:

