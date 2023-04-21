CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

Chennai Super Kings cruised to their fourth win in IPL 2023 earlier tonight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led outfit defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to earn two more points in the IPL 2023 standings.

CSK strengthened their position in the top-3 of the points table with a win over SRH. Meanwhile, the Orange Army are still in the ninth spot. Aiden Markram's men suffered their fourth defeat in six matches.

The fans in Chennai witnessed a fantastic performance from their team. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and stats from the match.

List of all Award winners in CSK vs SRH match, IPL 2023

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Match for his incredible bowling performance in the first innings. The left-arm spinner scalped three wickets in his four overs, while conceding only 22 runs.

Jadeja accounted for the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi. He did not get a chance to bat as Devon Conway's 77 and a 35 from Ruturaj Gaikwad guided the team home. Here's a look at all the award winners:

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (3/22)

Game-changer of the Match: Devon Conway

Catch of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Devon Conway

Longest Six of the Match: Rahul Tripathi

Electric Striker of the Match: Harry Brook (strike rate of 138.46)

Most Fours of the Match: Devon Conway (12 fours)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings never got going. They tried Abhishek Sharma and Harry Brook as openers, demoting Mayank Agarwal down the order. Sharma scored a 26-ball 34, but Brook could not touch the 20-run mark. Sharma ended as the top-scorer for the visitors as Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul restricted them to 134/7 in 20 overs.

Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana took a wicket each for CSK.

Chasing 135 for a win, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway provided an excellent start to the home team. Their 87-run partnership off 66 balls put CSK in a comfortable position. Gaikwad got run out, but Conway remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 77 runs and helping his team record a seven-wicket win. You can check out the full scorecard here.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match of IPL 2023 is officially in the history books. Here's a look at some interesting records and stats emerging from the match:

MS Dhoni broke Quinton de Kock's record for the most catches by a wicket-keeper in T20. Dhoni took the catch to dismiss Aiden Markram. It was his 208th catch. Quinton has taken 207 catches. Ravindra Jadeja became the first player to win more than 1 Man of the Match award in IPL 2023. He won the award against Mumbai Indians as well.

