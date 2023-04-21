CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21. CSK are currently third in the standings with three wins and two losses. SRH, meanwhile, are ninth with two wins and three defeats.

In their last match, Chennai got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in a high-scoring encounter. Opener Devon Conway top-scored with 83 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube slammed 52 off 27 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane's purple patch also continued, with the veteran batter contributing 37 off 20 balls. Defending 226, CSK’s bowlers staved off stubborn resistance from Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 33).

Hyderabad went down to Mumbai by 14 runs in their previous IPL 2023 encounter. Bowling first, SRH conceded 192/5 in Uppal. It was a total they could have chased down, but the batters came up with a disappointing effort. Apart from Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16), no one showed intent to take on the bowling.

Today's CSK vs SRH toss result

Chennai have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, MS Dhoni said:

“It’s slightly 50-50 because it is slightly cloudy. There might be dew, so we feel it is always better to chase.”

Chennai are going in with an unchanged XI. For SRH, there is no place for T Natarajan in the starting XI, but he is part of the Impact Players list.

CSK vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana.

Chennai subs: Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, S Senapati, Dwaine Pretorius, R Hangargekar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Hyderabad subs: T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar.

Today's CSK vs SRH pitch report

Pommie Mbangwa says, this is pitch number six and there were a lot of runs in the last game that was played on this. There are a few cracks, but it is rock-hard. As a pacer, you need to have variations to succeed on this pitch, same goes for the spinners. But in one sentence, the batters should have a field day today.

Today's CSK vs SRH match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy.

CSK vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Saiyed Khalid

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

