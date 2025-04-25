CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

Two underperforming teams, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), are set to battle it out in Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The upcoming clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on Friday, April 25.
It is a head-to-head battle between the two lowest-placed teams at the IPL 2025 points table. Both teams have lost six of their eight games thus far. While Chennai are at the bottom with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.392, SRH have equal points but at an NRR of -1.361.
Before the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosts the match between CSK and SRH, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records
The MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted four IPL 2025 matches thus far, with this being the fifth one. Hence, there could be some wear and tear. The venue has aided both batters and spinners so far. Here's a look at some important stats from the previous IPL matches played in Chennai:
IPL matches played: 89
Won by teams batting first: 51
Won by teams batting second: 38
Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019
Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010
Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023
Average first innings score: 164.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report
It won't be a 200 or 140 pitch. Instead, an ideal first-innings total at Chepauk could be 170. It is simply because the batting may get tougher as the match goes on.
Hence, it won't be a bad shout if a team opts to bat first in the upcoming fixture. The square boundaries are 64m and 70m long, with the straight distance being 78m.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium's red-soil pitch is expected to offer assistance to spinners and might become two-paced as the ball becomes old, making batting challenging.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match
It turned out to be a historic affair when the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted its previous IPL 2025 game. After all, CSK recorded their lowest total at the venue.
CSK suffered a dismal batting collapse at Chepauk, posting their lowest-ever total at home. After being inserted, they slumped from 59/2 to 75/8, with everyone falling like nine pins.
Only Anshul Kamboj and Shivam Dube showed some resistance, with Dube striking two fours in the last over to take CSK past 100.
KKR's bowlers, particularly Sunil Narine (3/13), were effective, and the pitch's spin-friendly conditions exposed CSK's batting frailties. CSK finally managed to score 112 runs.
In reply, Narine proved to be a thorn for CSK yet again as he bludgeoned an 18-ball 44. Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) remained unbeaten at the crease too as KKR spoiled MS Dhoni's return as captain by eight wickets and 59 balls!
