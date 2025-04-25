CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

Two underperforming teams, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), are set to battle it out in Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The upcoming clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on Friday, April 25.

Ad

It is a head-to-head battle between the two lowest-placed teams at the . Both teams have lost six of their eight games thus far. While Chennai are at the bottom with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.392, SRH have equal points but at an NRR of -1.361.

Before the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosts the match between CSK and SRH, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.

Ad

Trending

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted four IPL 2025 matches thus far, with this being the fifth one. Hence, there could be some wear and tear. The venue has aided both batters and spinners so far. Here's a look at some important stats from the previous IPL matches played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 89

Won by teams batting first: 51

Won by teams batting second: 38

Ad

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 164.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

It won't be a 200 or 140 pitch. Instead, an ideal first-innings total at Chepauk could be 170. It is simply because the batting may get tougher as the match goes on.

Ad

Hence, it won't be a bad shout if a team opts to bat first in the upcoming fixture. The square boundaries are 64m and 70m long, with the straight distance being 78m.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium's red-soil pitch is expected to offer assistance to spinners and might become two-paced as the ball becomes old, making batting challenging.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

It turned out to be a historic affair when the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosted its previous IPL 2025 game. After all, CSK recorded their lowest total at the venue.

Ad

CSK suffered a dismal batting collapse at Chepauk, posting their lowest-ever total at home. After being inserted, they slumped from 59/2 to 75/8, with everyone falling like nine pins.

Only Anshul Kamboj and Shivam Dube showed some resistance, with Dube striking two fours in the last over to take CSK past 100.

KKR's bowlers, particularly Sunil Narine (3/13), were effective, and the pitch's spin-friendly conditions exposed CSK's batting frailties. CSK finally managed to score 112 runs.

In reply, Narine proved to be a thorn for CSK yet again as he bludgeoned an 18-ball 44. Ajinkya Rahane (20*) and Rinku Singh (15*) remained unbeaten at the crease too as KKR spoiled MS Dhoni's return as captain by eight wickets and 59 balls!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More