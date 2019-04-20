×
CWC 2019: Four Indian cricketers in the squad who have been faring poorly in the IPL 

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Apr 2019, 14:04 IST

England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
England v India - 2nd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

With the Indian team being selected for the World Cup, it is important to asses their current performance in the Indian Premier League. Current performance plays a significant role in shaping up a player's confidence and their ability to withstand the weight of expectations in the marquee tournament.

While players like Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli are performing exceedingly well, there are quite a few players who have disappointed their franchise and their fans.

Midway through this season of IPL the performance of these cricketers has been way below their potential and they need to do a lot in order to justify their selection for the world cup. Let us take a look at the performance of these four cricketers.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik.

For a man who is known to make repeated comebacks into the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik's record in this edition of IPL has been below par. Being the captain, he needs to set an example to the team by batting higher up the order. Out of nine innings so far, he has managed to cross 50 just once and moreover his strike rate this season is just 118.08 which is not acceptable from a finisher.

Perhaps, his selection into the world cup might have erupted several arguments from fans who wished to have Rishabh Pant into the squad. Karthik needs to prove them wrong and this his last opportunity.

VIVO IPL 2019 Record

Matches: 9, Runs: 111, Average: 18.50, Strike Rate: 118.08, Highest Score: 50

#2 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar
Having gotten a lot opportunities to bat at number three or four for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar has failed to grab any of those opportunities. With SRH heavily dependent on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for runs, Shankar has failed to rise up to the occasion time and again. Out of eight innings so far, Shankar has never managed to cross half century even once.

Maybe now that the pressure of World Cup selection is off, one can expect him to deliver an innings just as a number four batsman of an Indian team would.

VIVO IPL 2019 Record

Matches: 8 , Runs: 139 , Average: 19.85, Strike Rate: 123.00, Highest score: 40*

Tags:
Tags: IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Kuldeep Yadav IPL 2019 Teams & Squads ICC World Cup 2019 Teams & Squads
