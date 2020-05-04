David Warner's new TikTok video elicits hilarious reactions

IPL team SRH's captain, David Warner, has been lauded for his hilarious TikTok videos

IPL star batsman and captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner, has added to his hilarious video collection on popular social media platform TikTok. Warner took on the famous Billie Jean challenge that has gone viral in the past few weeks.

David Warner's hilarious TikTok video

David Warner posted a TikTok video of him drinking hot coffee in the backdrop of the famous Michael Jackson song, Billie Jean on another social media platform, Instagram.

Through this video, Warner challenged the Australian limited-overs captain and IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman, Aaron Finch to perform the task. Through his comments, Finch gracefully accepted the challenge.

In the post, Warne wrote:

"Let’s see if you can better this @aaronfinch5 lo'... thoughts?"

Finch replied:

"Challenged accepted."

This video also brought a lot of reactions from Warner's IPL teammates Vijay Shankar as well as wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Reactions from IPL and national teammates poured in after David Warner posted a video

Aaron Finch came up with his own TikTock video soon after Warner's challenge:

IPL captain's TikTok avatar during this quarantine period

David Warner will captain SRH in IPL 2020.

An IPL title-winning captain in 2016, Warner has been the talk of the town through some hilarious content on TikTok. Apart from his solo performances, all his three daughters and wife have seldom found a place in his videos along with some fun props.

Recently, he posted a video, dancing to a Telugu song 'Butta Bomma', that originally features famous Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

One of IPL's most prolific scorers, David Warner has amassed 4706 runs from 126 IPL games at a phenomenal strike rate of 142.39.

Despite being a regular feature in the national and IPL setup, he recently expressed his desire to act in Bollywood post-retirement. However, he soon clarified that even though it was just a wish, it surely wasn't going to be a dancing role.

"I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don't mind giving it a try. But certainly not as a dancer, that's for sure."