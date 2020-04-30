IPL star David Warner dances to famous Telugu song Butta Bomma [Watch]

David Warner will captain SRH in IPL 2020

IPL veteran and SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner recently took to popular social media platform, Tik Tok to share a video of him and his wife, Candice Warner dancing to a Telugu song.

Warner and his wife tried out the steps of Telugu song 'Butta Bomma', which features famed Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the original video. The Indian Premier League star batsman also shared the video on his official Instagram handle.

Butta Bomma, a song sung by Armaan Malik is from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the original video topped the charts for quite a while. Currently, the video has over 145 million views.

SRH's captain in the IPL, David Warner has been enjoying quarantine time with his family and has been extremely active on social media. The SRH opener has posted many videos from his Tik Tok account in which he can be seen dancing to some groovy tunes.

David Warner is one of the IPL's most high-profile stars, having scored 4706 runs from 126 matches at a strike rate of 142.39. Notably, under the southpaw's captaincy, SRH clinched their first IPL title back in 2016.

David Warner picks favourite IPL moment

The SRH captain picked the journey in 2016 as his best IPL memory of all time. David Warner stressed on how SRH won many close games all through the season, which instilled a sense of self belief and momentum within the team.

"I would like to pursue a Bollywood career after cricket"

During an Instagram Live session with SRH teammate Jonny Bairstow, David Warner also hinted at pursuing a career in Bollywood once he calls time on his cricket career.

"I think after cricket I am looking out for a Bollywood career. Not sure it is going to work out, but I don't mind giving it a try. But certainly not as a dancer, that's for sure," the southpaw said.

David Warner was scheduled to turn out for SRH in IPL 2020 this year. However, with the tournament indefinitely postponed by BCCI, there remains no clarity around the next possible commencement date of the cash-rich league.