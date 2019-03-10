David Warner scores a comeback century in the NSW Premier Cricket

Warner returns to cricket with a century.

What's the story?

In his comeback game after the elbow injury, former Australian vice-captain David Warner scored a blistering century. Playing for the Randwick-Petersham in the NSW Premier Cricket tournament, the 32-year-old smashed 110 runs in only 77 balls.

He hit 7 sixes and 4 fours in his innings against Penrith. He was the lone-warrior for his side in the game and proved his fitness with this innings. The left-hander was in the middle for about 103 minutes and didn't seem to be in any sort of discomfort.

The background

After the ball-tampering saga last year, Cricket Australia (CA) decided to ban the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith for a period of 12 months. The ban period has nearly come to an end as it will be lifted on March 29, 2019.

Both these players were expected to be a part of the Australian side for the last two ODIs of the five-match series against Pakistan in the UAE. However, the board decided against it and these two players aren't of the ODI squad. Instead, they will make their comebacks through the IPL where they will have to prove their fitness and form.

The heart of the matter

There were several questions related to David Warner's fitness as his ban period is almost coming to a close. His mate Steve Smith, who also injured his elbow during the BPL, has seen practising in the nets a few days ago. However, there wasn't much clarity about Warner.

But he did manage to regain his fitness just in time. He is middling the ball well and will feel confident after that knock. Warner will surely be eager to make his mark at a consistent rate and seal a spot in the World Cup squad.

What's next?

David Warner will soon fly to India to join the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2019 season. He is expected to play a huge role for the side as he usually does. Since he won't play against Pakistan, Warner could be available for a majority of the season for his IPL franchise.