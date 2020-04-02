×
David Warner shares favorite IPL moment with SRH

  • In the final, SRH defeated Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in a high scoring thriller.
  • David Warner has scored 4706 runs in 126 IPL matches, including four centuries at an astonishing strike-rate of 142.39.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Apr 2020, 18:30 IST

David Warner
David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner revealed that winning the IPL in 2016 with the franchise is his favorite moment. The Australian has been a part of the outfit since 2014 and played a crucial role in them winning the league, two years later. In the final, SRH defeated Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs in a high scoring thriller.

Warner shared a post on social media networking site Instagram to convey his favorite IPL moment, wherein he also referred to SRH as being his Indian family. In the final, Warner, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle scored half-centuries but the Hyderabad-based side's bowlers made a big comeback to restrict RCB and win the encounter by eight runs.

My favorite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @SunrisersHyderabad.

Warner was due to lead SRH in this year's edition of the cash-rich league. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket around the globe has come to a halt, with all events either getting canceled or postponed.

If IPL does happen this year, either in the normal form or a much-condensed version, all eyes would be on the Australian. He has been in stupendous form since making a return to competitive cricket after being out of action for a year, post the sandpaper gate scandal in 2018.

In 126 IPL matches, Warner has scored 4706 runs, including four centuries at an astonishing strike-rate of 142.39.

Published 02 Apr 2020, 18:30 IST
