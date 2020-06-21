'David Warner will definitely get a role in one of the Tollywood movies,' says VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman and Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) mentor VVS Laxman stated that David Warner is likely to get a role in a Tollywood movie after delighting fans with his antics on TikTok.

VVS Laxman and Steve Smith shared their thoughts on David Warner's histrionics as well as the probability of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia this year in the Star Sports show, Cricket Connected.

Smith simply laughed when he was asked about David Warner and the interest he had generated in India with his activities online. He then revealed that he might also be seen on TikTok soon:

"He [David Warner] is pretty busy at the moment, isn't he. Doing plenty of dancing and moving around. He has obviously created a fair bit of exceitement over in India. He has been trending there. And who knows, you may see me on TikTok soon."

When asked if David Warner could make it to one of the Indian cricket camps, VVS Laxman said that he is not sure about that but added that the SRH opener would surely get a role in one of the Telugu movies.

"One thing is very clear that the fans of Sunrisers, the Orange Army, is very very delighted. I am not sure of him [David Warner] getting picked for the Indian team but I think he will definitely get a role in one of the Tollywood movies. There is no doubt about that."

Smith then revealed that he had never seen this side of David Warner in the dressing room and appreciated his attempts at entertaining people.

"I have never really seen him [David Warner] bust too many moves in the dressing room. He has saved it up for the living room at the moment. He is in a good space, just enjoying his time at home as much as he can. During lockdown people have been doing different things and he has been improving his dance moves and trying to entertain that way, that's all good."

VVS Laxman and Steve Smith's views on the T20 World Cup

VVS Laxman feels that the T20 World Cup is unlikely to be held in Australia this year

On being asked about the feasibility of the T20 World Cup being staged this year, Smith replied by saying he is not the right person to make that call:

"Still a bit of water under the bridge for that schedule to play. Well that is well above my pay grade, I am not here to make those kind of decisions. I go wherever I am told to go, I do whatever I am told to do. I am sure there will be some decisions made on that in the near future. We will wait and see."

VVS Laxman was more forthright and mentioned that he doesn't see the T20 World Cup being held in Australia this year.

"Its going to be very risky. I don't foresee the T20 World Cup happening this time in Australia. To follow all the guidelines, protocols so that everyone is safe, which I am sure in the most important aspect everyone will be looking into."

Laxman added that fans are important stakeholders in a World Cup and holding the tournament without them would take the sheen away.

"And then we cannot forget the fans because when you are having a World Cup you want to have fans come and watch. I don't see the World Cup happening in Australia this year."

If the T20 World Cup is postponed, it will open a window for the IPL to be staged this year.

The BCCI is looking to hold this year's delayed IPL in September-October, depending on the status of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 12, 2020