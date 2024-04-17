DC Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 32 of IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 32 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17.

With two wins from six matches, the Capitals are only one spot off the bottom of the standings. However, they are on the back of a win and will hope that they can continue their momentum against a game opposition.

Delhi have made a ton of changes so far in IPL 2024, and some of that has been injury-enforced. There are a couple of players who might not be available for this encounter as well.

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 32 of IPL 2024 against GT.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner

David Warner has suffered a blow to the finger, and the support staff has stated that he might not be fit for this encounter. However, the franchise did post a video of him striking the ball in the nets on the eve of the game, and DC will do everything they can do make sure that their superstar opener comes through.

Prithvi Shaw, who has looked good in the last few games, will be searching for consistency. He has a good record against most of GT's bowlers and will be keen on taking the attack to the opposition in the powerplay.

Middle Order: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel

Jake Fraser-McGurk was brought into the fold in the last game and immediately made an impact. The maverick Aussie will not change his approach, meaning that fans could be in for a treat.

The rest of DC's middle order is expected to wear a similar look as well. Shai Hope played the last game even if he looks a bit out of place in the side. The West Indian will be surrounded by Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel.

Delhi have preferred Abishek Porel ahead of Kumar Kushagra as the impact sub on most occasions, and that might continue.

Lower Order: Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

Expand Tweet

Having dropped Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson, DC are expected to field an all-Indian pace attack. Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar could be the men entrusted with that responsibility.

Kuldeep Yadav's return from injury has greatly boosted the team's bowling, and the left-arm wrist-spinner will ask serious questions of the GT batters once again.

DC's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Other impact sub candidates: Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback