DC Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 26 of IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 12.

With only one win from five matches, the Capitals are at the very bottom of the IPL 2024 points table at the time of writing. They desperately need a run of victories if they are to revive their push for a spot in the playoffs.

In a positive for Delhi, a couple of players who have been out with injuries might be available for selection in Lucknow. Mitchell Marsh, however, isn't expected to be fit.

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 26 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner

DC's opening combination isn't expected to change. Prithvi Shaw struck a half-century in the last game, while David Warner hasn't been at his best. The duo will want to capitalize against an LSG new-ball attack that might be without its premier pacers.

Middle order: Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav

With Marsh out of action, DC need to find a capable No. 3. Shai Hope played in the first game but was ruled out with an injury and hasn't featured since. Meanwhile, Abishek Porel and Ricky Bhui have been tried out at the spot, without much success.

Porel has looked the better of the two batters. While his strike rate was a question in the last game, he might be Delhi's best bet right now owing to the two left-arm spinners in LSG's lineup.

Jake Fraser-McGurk could be handed a debut if the Capitals are willing to drop either Jhye Richarson or Anrich Nortje. But the slowish Ekana wicket might not be the best place to field the young Aussie, whose spin game is still a work in progress.

The rest of DC's middle order is expected to wear a similar look to the previous game. Rishabh Pant's form will be watched closely, while Tristan Stubbs will be responsible for keeping things ticking in the middle overs.

Lalit Yadav could partner Axar Patel in the spin-bowling all-rounder department, with DC likely to need an off-spinner against LSG at the Ekana Stadium.

Lower order: Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

There is certainly a case to drop one of Richardson and Nortje. Lizaad Williams has joined the squad, giving DC an additional overseas option.

That said, though, Nortje has been decent in the middle overs, and it's only at the death that he has been taken apart. If Mukesh Kumar is fit to return to the side, he could take over as the premier death bowler, giving the South African quick the room to get a more favorable role.

Kuldeep Yadav is another key DC bowler who is expected to be available for the LSG clash. He and Khaleel Ahmed could ask serious questions of the home side's batters.

Ishant Sharma could miss out if Mukesh is fit. So could Kumar Kushagra, who faced just one ball in the last game after coming in late.

DC's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.

Other impact sub candidates: Ishant Sharma, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar.