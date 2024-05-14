DC Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 64 of IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. Rishabh Pant and Co. need a big win in their last league game if they are to stay alive in the competition.

In fact, even if they win, the Capitals are unlikely to make it through to the playoffs. With only 12 points from 13 matches, DC need other results to go their way following their thumping loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While they might be tempted to ring in a couple of changes, given that this is their last league assignment, all is not lost for Delhi. They could prioritize putting out a strong side ahead of handing out chances, with most of their players having featured already this year.

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 64 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk and David Warner

David Warner is having one of the worst IPL seasons of his career, and injuries haven't helped. The opener, who returned to the fold in the last game, will want to sign off on a high.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been sensational in IPL 2024 and has a strike rate that's closer to 250 than 200. The young Aussie has loved batting in Delhi and will have an eye on destroying the opposition bowlers in the powerplay once again.

Middle Order: Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel

Abishek Porel should slot in at No. 3, with Rishabh Pant claiming his usual spot in the middle order.

DC might look to replace Shai Hope, but they don't have many options on the bench who can bolster the batting unit in that role. Kumar Kushagra is an option, and he could be brought in as an impact sub in the event of a collapse. However, that doesn't seem likely.

Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel will man the lower-middle order.

Lower Order: Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar

The DC bowling unit is expected to wear a similar look too, although they could sacrifice one of the fast bowlers if they bowl first in an attempt to potentially lengthen their batting in the second innings. That's an approach they didn't take against Bengaluru, and it cost them.

If things go to plan, however, Khaleel Ahmed should lead the pace attack comprising Mukesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar and Ishant Sharma. Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up three wickets in the reverse fixture, will be pivotal to their chances.

DC's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rasikh Dar.

Other impact sub candidates: Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw.

