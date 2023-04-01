DC's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023 vs LSG

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a curious position ahead of their first match in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With Rishabh Pant ruled out of the campaign, David Warner has been handed the reins. DC will also be without a few overseas stars for their opening encounter and have plenty of team combinations to work with.

Having finished just outside the playoff berths last year, the Capitals will know that they can't afford to let things slip early. Despite being shorthanded, they will need to turn in a spirited display against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, April 1 in Lucknow.

Who will take the field for the Capitals in their first game of the new season? Here is DC's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

LSG vs DC: DC Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG in IPL 2023

DC's top three pick themselves. David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh make up a dangerous top three, although the slow surface in Lucknow could work against the latter two's crash-bang-wallop style of play.

After No. 3, though, Delhi's playing XI could wear any kind of look. Mustafizur Rahman is reportedly set to be available for the contest, and if he is, the Capitals will want to boost their death-bowling stocks by including the canny left-armer.

Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are away on international duty, while there are question marks over Khaleel Ahmed's fitness. If Khaleel doesn't make the grade, Chetan Sakariya could take his place.

Nevertheless, Mustafizur's inclusion would mean that Rilee Rossouw wouldn't have an overseas slot to occupy. Rovman Powell's destructive hitting ability lower down the order would probably be valued more by DC, who could fit Manish Pandey at No. 4 instead of Rossouw.

Sarfaraz Khan has been working on his wicket-keeping over the last few months and could don the gloves for DC in IPL 2023. He, along with vice-captain Axar Patel, will make up the lower-middle order.

Head coach Ricky Ponting has talked up the abilities of Aman Khan, who was acquired via trade from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the season. With DC needing a No. 8 who can bowl an over or two, the young all-rounder could immediately turn out for his new franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav had an excellent campaign for the Capitals last year and will welcome bowling on the Lucknow surface. He will be key against an LSG batting lineup that has spin-hitters in Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran.

The Mustafizur decision could heavily influence DC's playing XI. Rossouw has played some scintillating innings lately, and it would be understandable if Warner and Co. don't want to leave him out. They might just have to focus on their bowling, though.

DC's predicted playing XI for Match 3 of IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

