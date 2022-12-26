DC's strongest playing XI after IPL 2023 Auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) had a disappointing IPL 2022 season, as they just missed out on qualifying for the playoffs, despite reaching that stage in each of the previous three editions. They realized that they had to add some depth to the squad and were pretty active in the trade window as well as in the IPL 2023 auction.

DC traded star all-rounder Shardul Thakur to the Kolkata Knight Riders and brought in young all-rounder Aman Khan in exchange. This did release quite a lot of funds that they used pretty smartly in the auction, with signings like Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw.

On that note, let's take a look at what could be DC’s strongest playing XI from the squad that they have gathered.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw & David Warner

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner continue to look one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the IPL on paper. Shaw scored 283 runs in 10 games last season at an outstanding strike rate of 152.97. He will certainly have a point to prove with a place in the Indian T20I team on the line.

Warner was DC's highest run-scorer last season, smashing 432 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of more than 150. The explosive duo will hope to put their best foot forward and consistently get their team off to a flying start.

Middle-order: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan

A lot will once again depend on how Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant fare in IPL 2023 as they are the backbone of the Delhi middle order. Marsh didn't have a great T20 World Cup and Pant has faced a lot of scrutiny for his poor 2022 performances in T20Is for India.

Both these players will definitely have a point to prove. Sarfaraz Khan is once again enjoying a stunning domestic season, and it is high time the Capitals gave him a consistent run at No. 5, especially after his heroic knock to help Mumbai win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

All-rounders: Rovman Powell & Axar Patel

Rovman Powell showed glimpses of brilliance with the bat last season and proved that he could be the ideal finisher that DC are looking for. The newly appointed West Indies white-ball captain will be keen to take his game to the next level and play a major role in the lower middle order for Delhi.

Axar Patel has shown that he is no mug with the bat and that it is hard to stop him once he gets going. However, the T20 World Cup 2022 was not a great one for the left-arm spinner and he would certainly want to make a massive improvement in all departments.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Arguably one of DC's biggest match-winners last season, Kuldeep Yadav made a stunning comeback in IPL 2022. The fact that he had worked on his pace certainly seemed to bear fruit as he picked up a staggering 21 wickets in 14 games. Kuldeep is in brilliant form across formats and Delhi will hope that he once again becomes a contender for the Purple Cap.

DC spent a whopping 5.5 crore for the services of Bengal's Mukesh Kumar. Known more for his exploits with the red-ball, Mukesh has shown the ability to wreak havoc with the new ball and could certainly become a potent option upfront with Khaleel Ahmed.

This combination could then help DC use Anrich Nortje more as an enforcer and save his overs for the latter stages of the innings. This bowling attack also gives them enough variety to keep the opposition guessing.

