DC v SRH, IPL 2021: Mohammad Kaif hints at fielding three spinners against SRH 

Delhi Capitals (DC) fielding coach Mohammad Kaif has hinted at fielding a three-pronged spin attack for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel has joined the squad after recovering from Covid-19 and will complete an already formidable lineup which also includes leg-spinner Amit Mishra and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a video uploaded by the franchise on Sunday, Mohammad Kaif praised Patel for playing a key role in the side's success last season. He added that the spin-troika playing together in Chennai would be a 'dream' bowling attack.

"He's been a key member [of the squad]. Last year, when we reached the finals Axar played a major role. He batted at No. 7, won the game against CSK at Sharjah. He was bowling beautifully, I think. Axar, [Amit] Mishra and [Ravichandran] Ashwin playing together is going to be a dream spin-bowling attack," said Mohammad Kaif.

Mohammad Kaif picked SRH's premier leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, as the key adversary. He, however, also showed confidence in DC's bowlers, pointing to Mishra and Marcus Stoinis, who were instrumental in the team's win against the Mumbai Indians.

"Definitely! How we play Rashid Khan is going to be key on this pitch. And we have the bowlers who can defend the target. We have Amit Mishra who was the man of the match in the last game. He bowled beautifully. We have got the fast bowlers as well. The way [Marcus] Stoinis bowled in the last game with the new ball... was a crucial factor," added Mohammad Kaif.

With 3 wins from 4 games, DC are placed 3rd on the points table. Meanwhile, David Warner's SRH have won just one of their last 4 games and sit at 2nd from bottom.

"Rishabh Pant's captaincy is a great sign" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif also compared both teams' batting lineups. He stated that DC's batters are more experienced and the presence of in-form Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith give them an edge. Kaif also lauded new skipper Rishabh Pant for his poised leadership in difficult conditions.

"I think it's going to be a good game because they won the last game, SRH. We have played 4, won 3, so we have also got the momentum going. I think batting has been tough on this pitch. Hopefully, we have an experienced lineup compared to SRH. We have Shikhar [Dhawan], he has been batting really well. We have Smithy [Steve Smith] who played well in the last game. I think these are bowling-friendly conditions and batting is going to be a bit harder which all the teams have found out... And the way Rishabh [Pant] has been captaining on a slow and turning pitch, he looked in control. That's a great sign," signed off Mohammad Kaif.