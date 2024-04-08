CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 22nd match of IPL 2024 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

This is a crucial clash for both teams, with CSK seeking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats and KKR aiming to maintain their unbeaten run.

CSK started the season well with victories in their opening home games. However, their batting, barring Shivam Dube, has been a cause for concern. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with middle-order batters Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell haven't fired consistently.

KKR, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after a convincing win against Delhi Capitals. Their batting lineup looks strong, and their bowling attack has been impressive as well.

Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 22 of IPL 2024.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 22, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 8, Monday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The Chepauk pitch in Chennai is known to assist spinners and pacers with variations. It's a pitch where batters will have to work hard for runs due to the low bounce. While CSK have a historically strong record at home, KKR's current form makes this a highly anticipated contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather forecast

The weather in Chennai for the match between CSK and KKR is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 34°C and a low of 28°C. It might feel even warmer, around 43°C, due to humidity.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman/Mukesh Choudhary (Impact Sub).

KKR

Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma (Impact sub).

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match prediction

Historically, CSK has dominated at Chepauk with a strong winning record. They'll be drawing confidence from familiar conditions. Out of 70 matches, the Men in Yellow have won 48 games at the venue and it would be tough for KKR to overcome this challenge.

However, the Knight Riders are unbeaten in IPL 2024 so far. They have been clinical in all three matches so far. They even have a superb spin attack that can cause trouble for CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Match prediction: KKR to beat CSK in Match 22 of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: Jio Cinema