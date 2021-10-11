DC vs CSK, IPL 2021: 5 interesting stats to emerge from Qualifier 1

Rolling back the clock, MS Dhoni produced a stunning finishing act (18* off 6 balls) to help the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register their record ninth appearance in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sent in to bat, the IPL 2021 league table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) put up 172 in Qualifier 1 in Dubai. The foundation of CSK's chase was set up by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa’s 110-run partnership off 77 balls.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls) continued his brilliant run in the tournament, Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls) brought back memories of his vintage Kolkata days as he slammed his first IPL fifty in over two years. Despite some stuttering in the middle overs, MS Dhoni ensured no further hiccups as he chased down 13 runs off the final over.

Here are five interesting stats to emerge from the DC-CSK IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

#1 Prithvi Shaw breaks the routine

Prithvi Shaw slammed a 34-ball 60 to set the foundation for DC. He became the first DC batter to register a fifty-plus score in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Shaw also became the first DC batter to record two fifty-plus scores in the IPL playoffs.

#2 CSK 3, DC 0

Starting IPL 2020, CSK had lost four consecutive matches to DC and finally broke the trend in the all-important Qualifier 1. Interestingly, CSK have won all their matches against DC in the IPL playoffs.

Qualifier 2, IPL 2012 in Chennai: CSK won by 86 runs

CSK won by 86 runs Qualifier 2, IPL 2019 in Vizag: CSK won by six wickets

CSK won by six wickets Qualifier 1, IPL 2021 in Dubai: CSK won by four wickets

#3 MS Dhoni 10, CSK 9

MS Dhoni will be the first cricketer to appear in 10 IPL finals when he leads CSK in Dubai on October 15. CSK will also be the first team to play in nine IPL finals (out of their 12 IPL appearances). Dhoni has led CSK in all eight of their previous finals. He also finished runners-up in the 2017 IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

Dhoni will also become the oldest player to appear in the IPL final. Aged 40 years and 100 days, he will overtake Imran Tahir in 2019 (aged 40 and 46 days).

With 17 wins in tournament playoffs, CSK now have the most wins in T20 playoffs. They have overtaken the Sialkot Stallions’ tally of 16 playoff wins.

#4 The MS Dhoni-effect

CSK have now successfully chased 10+ in the final over of an innings 15 times in the IPL. No other franchise has done it even 10 times. This is also the 25th time that MS Dhoni has remained unbeaten in successful run-chases in the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja, who was at the non-striker's end during Dhoni's antics against DC, also has 25 not outs in successful IPL chases.

#5 The brilliant Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has had an exceptional start to his IPL career. The 24-year-old is easy on the eye and has slammed seven fifties and a hundred in his 21-match career spanning two seasons. With 807 runs, he averages 47.5 in the IPL, striking at 132.7.

His 50-ball 70 against DC won him the Player of the Match award on Sunday (October 10). He now has at least one Player of the Match award against all the teams in the league.

65* v RCB

72 v KKR

62* v PBKS

75 v SRH

88* v MI

101* v RR

70 v DC

Ruturaj has exactly 1 Player of the Match award against all opponents.

