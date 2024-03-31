DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will witness the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will be the second game of the Sunday's (March 31) double-header and is scheduled to take place at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Currently, DC are at the bottom of the points table with zero points from two matches, while CSK lead the table with four points from two matches, positioning them at the top spot.

In their previous matches, DC faced defeats against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, while CSK secured victories over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

CSK hold the advantage in head-to-head matchups, having won 19 times against DC's 10 victories. Notably, CSK have emerged victorious in four out of their last six matches against DC.

Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 13 of IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 13, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 31, Sunday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, Vizag.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

Overall, the pitch in Visakhapatnam is expected to be batter-friendly, with good bounce and pace for stroke-making, while also providing some assistance to spin bowlers as the game progresses. Teams winning the toss might opt to bat first to set a competitive total on the board.

The exact pitch report will be broadcast live just before the toss.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Weather forecast

The weather forecast for the IPL 2024 match between DC and CSK in Visakhapatnam indicates a temperature of around 27.92 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of approximately 43%.

The wind speed is expected to be around 6.29 m/s during the game. There is no prediction of rain for the match, but the humidity is anticipated to be relatively high.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

DC

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui/Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C&WK) Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav (Impact Sub).

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Sub).

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Match prediction

While DC are currently winless in the tournament and in desperate need of a victory, CSK have been performing exceptionally well, leading the points table with two victories from two matches.

Due to this, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would enter the upcoming clash with high confidence. With their aggressive intent and fearless approach, CSK have already developed into one of the most fearsome teams in IPL 2024.

Delhi, meanwhile, are yet to find a perfect playing XI. With David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, they are quite dependent on their top-order to fire.

However, the unpredictability of T20 cricket leaves room for an exciting and potentially surprising outcome.

Match prediction: CSK to beat DC in Match 13 of IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: Jio Cinema