DC vs CSK Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 match?

It was Rishabh Pant's birthday the last time the Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). The young keeper-captain, who turned 24 on the day, received a welcome gift as his team narrowly edged MS Dhoni's men to secure a top-of-the-table finish.

It obviously isn't Pant's birthday now, but he will hope that another win studs what will be a momentous occasion for the DC skipper. He will become the youngest captain to lead a team in an IPL playoff game when DC and CSK lock horns in Qualifier 1 on Sunday, October 10 in Dubai.

Standing opposite him at the toss will be his idol and Indian cricket team predecessor MS Dhoni, who is one of the oldest captains to ever lead an IPL team. While Dhoni's batting returns have waned in the recent past, he remains an astute leader who has transformed this CSK side from a bottom-dweller in IPL 2020 to a world-beating top-two side this year.

Unfortunately for Dhoni, though, he has lost each of his last four games against DC. The head-to-head record, which was once 15-6 in favor of CSK, has been evened out a touch. Needless to say, each of the two games DC and CSK have played against each other have ended in favor of the former.

Only six days ago, DC won by three wickets with two balls to spare at the same venue. The Men in Yellow come into this game on the back of a uncharacteristic three-match losing streak, while DC too don't have winning momentum to carry forward. But momentum matters little in the playoffs, where everything boils down to clear planning and execution.

IPL 2021: Can CSK overcome DC blues to book their place in yet another final?

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have been among the best captains in IPL 2021

Changes are unlikely for the two teams, which have retained a solid core throughout IPL 2021. While DC may consider bringing back Marcus Stoinis if the Aussie is finally fit, CSK legend Suresh Raina might be in line to replace Robin Uthappa, who has struggled outside the powerplay over the last few years. Changes aside, it will be a high-profile tactical battle in Dubai which kindles several early questions.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad overcome his recent short-ball woes against a team that has not one but three express quicks? Can Axar Patel stifle the CSK top order once again and have success against the left-handers who will come in later? Can Deepak Chahar dismiss Prithvi Shaw, who returned to form in the previous game, as he has done six times before? Can Moeen Ali overcome his indifferent start to the UAE leg and come up with a match-winning performance?

With a bowling attack that has only five frontline bowlers, DC have no real room for error. If CSK have to target someone, the slightly expensive Kagiso Rabada could be the man they look to go after. Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled a tidy spell in the last meeting between the two sides, might be under the pump as well.

Meanwhile, CSK's bowling attack has been toothless without swing on offer. Chahar and Josh Hazlewood have been unable to stem the run flow in the powerplay, with only Shardul Thakur coming up with regular breakthroughs. Dwayne Bravo's role at the death against a series of big hitters in the DC middle order will be crucial, too.

The chasing team will have a significant advantage in this game, with both CSK and DC failing to defend totals well in IPL 2021. The toss and the sluggish Dubai surface will be major talking points in Qualifier 1, with the loser of the match set to face the winner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminator.

It's meaningless to predict the outcome of a playoff game between two well-matched sides because anything can happen. But on paper at least, DC seem to be a bad matchup for CSK. Unless the three-time champions can scalp a few early wickets and execute their plans to perfection, DC could enter their second successive final. However, it must be said that this IPL 2021 game could go either way.

Prediction: DC to win Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021

Edited by Sai Krishna

