DC vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 40 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 24. While DC have won three and lost five of their eight matches so far, GT have won and lost four apiece.

When the two sides clashed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, Delhi Capitals hammered Gujarat Titans by six wickets. Bowling first, Delhi knocked over Gujarat for 89 in 17.3 overs - their lowest total in the IPL. DC lost four wickets in their chase but romped home in 8.5 overs.

In their previous match, the Capitals went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in a home game. Batting first, SRH smashed 266-7 before restricting DC to 199. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans registered a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings. Bowling first, they held PBKS to 142 before romping home in 19.1 overs.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL, with both teams winning two games each.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

DC vs GT head-to-head record in Delhi

Delhi and Gujarat have clashed once at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This was during the 2023 edition, a match where GT registered a six-wicket win. DC batted first and put up 162-8. In reply, Gujarat Titans got home in 18.1 overs as Sai Sudharsan hit 62* off 48.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have met four times in the IPL so far. Gujarat won the first two contests in Pune and Delhi, respectively. Delhi have emerged victorious in the recent two clashes in Ahmedabad.

Here's a summary of the four Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans games:

DC (92/4) beat GT (89) by 6 wickets, April 17, 2024

DC (130/8) beat GT (125/6) by 5 runs, May 2, 2023

GT (163/4) beat DC (162/8) by 6 wickets, April 4, 2023

GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, April 2, 2022

