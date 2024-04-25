DC vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 40

Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a thrilling three-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Batting first, Prithvi Shaw (11) and Jake Fraser-Mcgurk (23) provided a fine start to the home side. Then, Axar Patel (66) combined with Rishabh Pant (88*) to propel the Capitals.

Tristan Stubbs was also phenomenal with a cameo of 26* off seven balls as DC posted 224 on the board. Sandeep Warrier was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps.

In response, the Titans lost Shubman Gill (6) early. However, Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Sai Sudharsan (65) steered the visitors in the right direction, with their attacking strokeplay. Although, David Miller (55) and Rashid Khan (21*) gave hope to the Titans, they ultimately fell short by a whisker.

On that note, let's take a look at three best moments from the DC vs GT game.

#1 Rishabh Pant smokes 31 runs off final over; Mohit Sharma becomes most expensive bowler in IPL

In the final over of Delhi Capitals' innings, Rishabh Pant was at his absolute best to smash31 runs, hitting four sixes and a four against Mohit Sharma. He remained unbeaten on 88 off 43 balls to help DC post a mammoth total.

Meanwhile, Mohit became the most expensive bowler in IPL history, as he conceded 73 runs in his four-over spell. He went past Basil Thampi, who gave away 70 runs off four overs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

#2 Axar Patel registers his highest ever-IPL score

The veteran all-rounder used his promotion to No.3 to provide stability to the Capitals. Axar Patel delivered his finest knock in the cash-rich league, scoring 66 off 43 balls, with five fours and four sixes. In this pursuit, the southpaw stitched a 113-run stand with Rishabh Pant.

In the second half, Axar contributed with a wicket and three catches. With this, he became only the fourth DC player to score a fifty, take a wicket and a catch in an IPL game.

#3 David Miller keeps GT's hopes alive by scoring 24 off one over

With 73 needed off four overs, Gujarat Titans needed to score at a canter. At this stage, David Miller clobbered Anrich Nortje for three sixes, a four and a double to make it 24 runs off the over.

Although, Miller was dismissed in the following over, he turned the momentum towards the Titans side. The incoming batters, Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore got the confidence from Miller to keep fighting for the franchise.

With 19 needed off six balls, Rashid tried his best and hit two fours and a six, but he could not take the team home after failing to make a connection with the last ball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback