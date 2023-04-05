DC vs GT, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match

The Gujarat Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals by six wickets last night in IPL 2023. The defending champions maintained their undefeated record in the new season, thanks to a half-century from Sai Sudharsan and three-wicket hauls from Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The pitch was a bit challenging for batting, and the Delhi Capitals could not make proper use of the home advantage. None of the DC batters could touch the 50-run mark.

Thirties from Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, and Axar Patel guided the Delhi Capitals to 162/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 163 for the win, the Gujarat Titans lost the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya in quick succession.

It looked like DC would pull off their first win of the season on home soil, but Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, and David Miller brought GT back into the game.

Sudharsan had a 53-run fourth-wicket partnership with Shankar, and Miller finished things off in style with an unbeaten 16-ball 31*. It was a good day in the office for the GT players.

Here's a look at the three records that were broken during the game between GT and DC.

#1 Sai Sudharsan broke Hardik Pandya's record during IPL 2023 match yesterday

Sai Sudharsan played a fantastic inning of 62 runs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sai Sudharsan won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten knock of 62 runs for the Gujarat Titans against the Delhi Capitals last night in IPL 2023.

Courtesy of this knock, Sudharsan now owns the record for the highest batting average by an Indian for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Sudharsan's batting average has improved from 33.4 to 45.8 after his magnificent batting performance against the Delhi Capitals. Hardik Pandya previously held the top spot with a batting average of 38.46 for the Titans.

#2 Mohammed Shami broke Jasprit Bumrah's record during IPL 2023 match yesterday

Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets last night against the Delhi Capitals. The right-arm pacer opened his account by dismissing Prithvi Shaw. Soon after, he rattled the stumps of Mitchell Marsh and then dismissed Axar Patel in the final over of the innings.

Through his three wickets, Shami now owns the record for the most wickets by an Indian pacer in IPL matches since 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah was at the top with 82 wickets, but Shami replaced him at the number one position with 83 wickets.

#3 Mohammed Shami broke Mark Wood's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Mohammed Shami bowled 15 dot balls yesterday evening (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mohammed Shami replaced Mark Wood at the top of the leaderboard for the most dot balls bowled by a bowler in IPL 2023. Wood has bowled 26 dot balls in two matches for the Lucknow Super Giants so far this season.

Meanwhile, Shami bowled 15 dots last night, bringing his overall tally to 28 dots this season. DC's Khaleel Ahmed bowled nine dots last night and is third in the standings with 24 dot balls.

