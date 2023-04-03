DC vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals face the Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This will be the first game at this venue in this edition of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals faced the Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the competition. They were completely outplayed by the Super Giants as they suffered a heavy loss. They will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Bowling first, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya picked up two wickets each but they were expensive as the Super Giants posted 193 on the board. Skipper David Warner scored 56 while opening the batting but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 143/9 to lose the game by 50 runs.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start to the tournament. They faced the mighty Chennai Super Kings in their opening game and beat them to get off to a winning start. They will be high in confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Titans’ bowlers did a decent job as they picked up seven wickets and restricted the Super Kings to 178. In reply, Shubman Gill played a fantastic knock of 63 off 36 balls which set the platform for them as contributions from the other batters helped them get across the line with four balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 7, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 4 2023, Tuesday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this track. The new ball bowlers may get some movement with the new ball but overall, it’s a good surface to bat on.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

We may see Ishant Sharma come into the side in place of Mukesh Kumar.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Gujarat Titans

Expect Matthew Wade to replace Kane Williamson for their clash on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

The Capitals lost their opening game but will be hoping to bounce back at their home ground. They face the Titans who will be riding with confidence after getting off to a winning start.

Gujarat Titans have a good balance to their side and expect them to make it two in two.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans to win this encounter.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

