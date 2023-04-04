DC vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

Delhi’s campaign got off to a poor start as they went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 50 runs in their opening encounter. Gujarat, meanwhile, got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in the season opener.

Delhi were disappointing in both the batting and bowling departments against Lucknow. Chetan Sakariya went for 53 runs in his four overs, while spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav could not make much of an impact. Khaleel Ahmed (2/30) was DC’s best bowler but dropped a simple catch of Kyle Mayers, which proved extremely costly. On the batting front, David Warner played a lone hand with a half-century.

GT were clinical against CSK. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each without giving away too many runs. Shubman Gill’s fifty then set up the run chase, with Rashid and Rahul Tewatia also chipping in with fine cameos.

Today's DC vs GT toss result

Gujarat have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Hardik Pandya said:

“Not sure how the wicket is going to play. Pitch looks fantastic. Dew might kick in later.”

GT have two changes. David Miller comes in for Kane Williamson and Sai Sudharsan for Vijay Shankar. For DC, Anrich Nortje and Abishek Porel come in; Rovman Powell misses out.

DC vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

DC subs: Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

GT Subs: Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat

Today's DC vs GT pitch report

According to Aaron Finch, the wicket has a nice even covering of grass and is an unbelievably flat wicket. There will be a little bit of pace and a little bit of carry to assist the swing and the seam bowlers. But there are a couple of parts on this wicket that are very dry. Even though they are dry, don't expect that to have a huge influence on the game.

Today's DC vs GT match players list

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Srikar Bharat, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, David Miller, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

DC vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nand Kishore, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

