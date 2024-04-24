DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

Arun Jaitley Stadium will play host to a match between the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans later tonight (April 24) in IPL 2024. It is the reverse fixture between the two sides, who battled in Ahmedabad last Wednesday.

DC squashed the Titans in that game by bundling them out for just 89 runs in the first innings. Chasing 90, DC lost four wickets but successfully chased the small target and added two points to their kitty.

The local fans will hope for a similar performance from Delhi tonight. Before the match starts, here are the IPL records of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records ahead of DC vs GT

Delhi has hosted 85 games so far in IPL history, with teams batting second emerging victorious on 46 occasions. The captain winning the toss might prefer to field first and try to restrict the opponents to a total of around 180-190.

Here are some important stats that fans should know from the previous IPL games hosted by Delhi:

IPL matches played: 85

Matches won by teams batting first: 38

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 168

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The DC vs GT match's pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss. Generally, the wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium helps the batters, and it should be a high-scoring game.

DC have some power-hitters in their team while GT have some extraordinary talents in the bowling department. It should be an epic rematch in the 'Payback Week' of IPL 2024.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last IPL match

The Delhi Capitals lost to the SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the previous game hosted by this venue. Travis Head's incredible 32-ball 89 guided SRH to 266/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 267, DC huffed and puffed but were eventually bowled out for 199 runs in 19.1 overs.

17 wickets fell in 39.1 overs, with spinners accounting for seven of them. A total of 31 sixes were hit in the game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 266/7 (Travis Head 89, Kuldeep Yadav 4/55) beat Delhi Capitals 199 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 65, T Natarajan 4/19) by 67 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback