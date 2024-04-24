DC vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were in for a rude awakening on their return to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma shattered powerplay batting records as they blew the home side out of the water, a setback the Capitals never recovered from despite Jake Fraser-McGurk's sizzling half-century. Ball after ball disappeared over the ropes as Rishabh Pant desperately shuffled his bowlers around.

That kind of desperation will serve DC well on Wednesday, April 24, when they host the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Titans have two extra points and are position two places above the Capitals. With the midtable cluster showing no signs of freeing itself up anytime soon, both teams badly need a win to give themselves a chance of moving forward.

They aren't strangers to each other. Only a while ago, the DC bowlers ran through the GT batting unit in Ahmedabad to secure a valuable win. Rishabh Pant was adjudged the Player of the Match for his wicket-keeping in a contest where a ton of things went wrong for the hosts.

Delhi will hope that the same fate doesn't befall them against Gujarat, who are on the back of a much-needed win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Can DC notch up their first win of IPL 2024 in front of their actual home crowd? Or will GT secure their third victory in four matches?

IPL 2024, DC vs GT Win Probability: True batting surface could favor the Titans

Expand Tweet

It's hard to predict the result of this game because it's hard to predict how the Arun Jaitley Stadium surface will behave. It was an absolute belter in the last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), and if it remains like that, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and R Sai Kishore could be the difference between the two sides.

GT's batting unit desperately needs a magical batting surface to paper over their shortcomings. David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha are among those out of form, while there are concerns over Sai Sudharsan's strike rate and lack of intent in the middle overs.

Meanwhile, DC are a different unit with Fraser-McGurk firing, but even if their batting lineup turns in an improved display, it might not be enough against the GT spinners. In the reverse fixture, a game in which the Capitals were chasing just 90, they lost four wickets inside nine overs.

It's practically impossible to predict a winner, given how capricious these two teams have been in IPL 2024. While DC have an advantage in the batting unit, GT's lethal spin attack could give them the edge at the venue.

Prediction: GT to win Match 40 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback