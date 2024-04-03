DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 3, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, the Capitals are coming off a 20-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue. Batting first, they set a challenging target of 192 runs for the loss of five wickets for the Men in Yellow. David Warner and Rishab Pant scored half-centuries while Prithvi Shaw scored 43 off 27.

In reply, Khaleel Ahmed dismissed the openers within two overs of his spell in the powerplay. After Axar Patel dismissed Daryl Mitchell in the 10th over, Mukesh Kumar came into the attack and picked up three wickets in as many overs. The Capitals then successfully restricted CSK to 171/6.

On the other hand, KKR defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their home ground by seven wickets. The Challengers had posted 182 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets, with Andre Russell and Harshit Rana picking two wickets each.

In response, Sunil Narine played an aggressive 22-ball 47-run knock, backed by Philip Salt’s 30 off 20. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer top-scored with a half-century and Shreyas Iyer added 39 runs to his tally.

On that note, here are the three differential picks for the DC vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Mitchell Starc (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Mitchell Starc of KKR (Credits: IPL)

The most expensive IPL player ever, Mitchell Starc went wicketless in the previous two games. However, he is expected to break this streak in the upcoming game, as he has an impressive record against DC. With six wickets in four matches against Delhi, including a three-wicket haul, Starc will make his debut at this venue with an aim to deliver a memorable bowling performance.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 9.0 credits

Kuldeep Yadav in action (Credits: IPL)

Kuldeep Yadav, despite securing three wickets in the initial matches, was sidelined in the last game. However, if he is back in the DC’s playing XI in the upcoming game, he will be a significant threat to the KKR’s batters. Former Knight Rider Kuldeep has secured 10 wickets in just three matches against KKR, including two four-fors. Hence, we can expect him to deliver a similar performance in the upcoming DC vs KKR Dream11 match.

#1 Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 7.5 credits

Prithvi Shaw in action (Credits: IPL)

Prithvi Shaw has started his 2024 IPL season on a high note, scoring 43 runs from 27 deliveries, featuring four fours and two sixes. He has performed well against KKR in the IPL history, smashing 405 runs in nine matches at an excellent average of 45. Additionally, Shaw averages 34, including one half-century, in three matches at this venue. Hence, he will be one of the best differential picks in the upcoming DC vs KKR Dream11 match.