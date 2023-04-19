DC vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals are having a torrid time in this edition of the IPL. They have played five games so far this season, losing them all. Their most recent loss came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each to restrict the Royal Challengers to 174/6. Chasing it, Manish Pandey scored a fighting fifty but lacked support from the other end as they only managed to score 151 to fall short by 23 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are having a rollercoaster ride in this edition. After losing their first game, they won their next two fixtures. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost their two games thereafter. KKR finished second to the Mumbai Indians in their last outing.

On the back of a scintillating century from Venkatesh Iyer (104 off 51 balls), the Knight Riders posted 185 on the board. Suyash Sharma picked up two wickets but the other bowlers failed to step up as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 28, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 20 2023, Thursday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to be in the mid-20s on Thursday. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

We can expect Philip Salt and Lungi Ngidi to come in place of Mitchell Marsh and Mustafizur Rahman, respectively, for their game on Thursday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Kolkata Knight Riders

It was an off-day for their bowlers in their game against the Mumbai Indians. The team is likely to field the same XI, despite suffering a loss in its last game.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Capitals are really struggling in this year’s competition. Nothing is going right for them and they are yet to find the right combination. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Knight Riders on Thursday.

Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to win Match 28 of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

