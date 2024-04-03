DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

It's Rishabh Pant vs Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2024 tonight as the Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to play their second home match in Vizag. DC won their previous match at the venue against the Chennai Super Kings and will look forward to ending their Vizag leg with a 100 percent win record.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are undefeated in IPL 2024 so far. KKR have defeated SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their two outings and will try to extend their winning momentum tonight.

Ahead of the clash between Delhi and Kolkata, here's a look at the probable XIs, winner prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report for this IPL 2024 fixture.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 16, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 3, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in Vizag helps the batters and bowlers equally. In the last match, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs while defending a 192-run target. A similar deck could be on offer for tonight's DC vs KKR match.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is expected in Visakhapatnam for the DC vs KKR game in IPL 2024. There is a slight chance of rain as well. Fans will hope that the organizers aren't forced to cut overs due to the rain interruptions.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

DC

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Mitchell Marsh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel, Rasikh Salam, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player).

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Varun CV (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders are undefeated in this season so far. Considering how well their batting unit has performed this season, the Knight Riders will start as the favorites to win against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 tonight.

Prediction: KKR to beat DC in tonight's IPL 2024 game.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders streaming and channel list

Live Streaming: JioCinema

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.