DC vs LSG IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Delhi vs Lucknow IPL 2022 match?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a difficult Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, rocked by injuries and key player availability issues. While their recent win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would have given them some much-needed confidence, the IPL 2021 table-toppers have little breathing room before their next big contest.

When Rishabh Pant's team takes on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 45 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 1, they will run into a team putting on a solid display in its debut season. DC have four wins to show from eight games, and given the highly competitive nature of the ten-team league, will be hoping for a complete performance on the day.

Although there have been some unforced errors in their journey so far, the KL Rahul-led LSG have shown their pedigree in their six wins from nine games. While their skipper has been in good touch, scoring 374 runs thus far, LSG's middle order has been rather inconsistent. In the team's recent game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), LSG collapsed from 98/1 to 111/6 due to some poor shot selection in the middle overs.

Fortunately for the IPL debutants, the bowling has shown a lot of promise, with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan stepping up of late to support the highly reputed Avesh Khan, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Jason Holder. LSG would be looking for a win to further their top-two finish ambitions, while also attempting to check off some unticked boxes.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: DC vs LSG

Rovman Powell's form has emerged as a huge positive for DC.

DC and LSG have faced off previously this season, during Match 15 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. On that occasion, DC's batting - barring an explosive Prithvi Shaw innings - badly let them down, as did comeback man and retained player Anrich Nortje. LSG too struggled with the bat, but a solid 80 from Quinton de Kock proved to be enough to take them over the line.

In all four of DC's wins, left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has been the Player of the Match. In contrast, their opponents have had a number of different match-winners thus far. Upturns in the form of Rovman Powell and Axar Patel for DC, and Chameera and Pandya for LSG does make the contest one to watch out for.

Ultimately, while DC have the top-order and bowling unit to challenge some good sides in this IPL season, LSG have a balanced bowling and batting unit capable of performing in all conditions. KL Rahul could be the happier captain of the two at the end of Match 45 of the IPL.

Prediction: DC to win Match 45 of IPL 2022

